Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Director R Tony Tripeny Purchases 73,000 Shares of Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) Director R Tony Tripeny acquired 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,010. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Origin Materials Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of ORGN stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $200.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $6.37.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Origin Materials from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America cut Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Materials

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Origin Materials by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Origin Materials by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Origin Materials by 3.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Origin Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in Origin Materials by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. 28.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

