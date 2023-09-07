HSBC Initiates Coverage on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Stock analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $225.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 47,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 94,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

