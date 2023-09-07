Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Shares of TFC opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,544,000 after purchasing an additional 526,889 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

