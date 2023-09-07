Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRYS. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.83.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $124.00 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $61.11 and a 52 week high of $131.80. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.03.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,607,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,861. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

