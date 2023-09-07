Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CROX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.29.

Get Crocs alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crocs

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX opened at $96.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.06 and a 200 day moving average of $115.73. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,188.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,150,364.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,362 shares in the company, valued at $21,257,429.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,468 shares of company stock valued at $648,318. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Crocs by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.