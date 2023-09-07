Barclays Lowers Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) to Underweight

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DELL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $70.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock valued at $219,485,757. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $529,103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,878 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 36,540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,151,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $111,100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

