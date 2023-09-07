Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:GBX opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $66,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,099.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $150,442.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,701.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $66,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,099.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.