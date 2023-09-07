Barclays Initiates Coverage on Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

JBL opened at $111.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. Jabil has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $117.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,070,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 238,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

