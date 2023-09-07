CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYBR. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.73.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
