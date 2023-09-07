Jefferies Financial Group Trims Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Target Price to $56.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $49.95 on Thursday. Palomar has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Palomar had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palomar will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 3,992 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $239,679.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,116.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,992 shares of company stock worth $3,206,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Palomar by 7,440.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 89.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

