First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FQVLF

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FQVLF opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.02. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $29.79.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.