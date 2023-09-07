Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.88 and last traded at $80.25. Approximately 13,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 143,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.67.

PATK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $920.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

In other news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 151,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Patrick Industries news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 151,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $1,070,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,425,488.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,684. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 129.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 37.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

