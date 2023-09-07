Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.17

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.17 and last traded at $55.07, with a volume of 369205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.07 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $4,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $4,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,451,721 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 48,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after buying an additional 261,824 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.