Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Trading Down 5.1%

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.05 and last traded at $48.11. 24,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 381,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 7.66.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.36. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $456.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.78 million. Analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Further Reading

