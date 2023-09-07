Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.07. Approximately 17,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 286,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter.

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,477,000 after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,133,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after acquiring an additional 34,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 49,250 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

