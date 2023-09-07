Matson (NYSE:MATX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.18 and last traded at $84.18. 13,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 280,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.05.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MATX. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day moving average of $73.71.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. Matson had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $78,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kuuhaku T. Park sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $205,119.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,935.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $78,590.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,453,533. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 1,004.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,923,000 after buying an additional 490,489 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 30.0% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,906,000 after purchasing an additional 429,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Matson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,031,000 after purchasing an additional 240,119 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 78.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after purchasing an additional 197,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 37.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 646,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,596,000 after purchasing an additional 175,321 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

