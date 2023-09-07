Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Down 5.5%

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.85 and last traded at $40.02. Approximately 33,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 116,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.34.

Several research firms have issued reports on MATW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Matthews International from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Matthews International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $471.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.42%.

In other Matthews International news, Director Aleta W. Richards bought 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $49,704.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Matthews International by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Matthews International by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Matthews International by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Matthews International by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,948,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

