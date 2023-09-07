DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 29th

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DBL stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $15.76.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

