Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 29th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FINS opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
