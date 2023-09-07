Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 29th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FINS opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FINS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

