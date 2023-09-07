SEEK Limited (SEK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a boost from SEEK’s previous final dividend of $0.21.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78.

In related news, insider Andrew Bassat 23,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. In other news, insider Andrew Bassat 23,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. Also, insider Ian Narev 30,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

