RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $86.98 million and $5,838.82 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $25,850.00 or 1.00527396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,727.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00244990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.66 or 0.00744956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00014574 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.67 or 0.00554566 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00059891 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00117702 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,365 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,364.73765242 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 25,850 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,079.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.