Ankr 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.40 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, Ankr has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $184.92 million and $7.40 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00020945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015230 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,736.16 or 1.00035145 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01860302 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 239 active market(s) with $7,034,453.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.