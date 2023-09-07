XYO Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $41.16 million and $281,062.89 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00020945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015230 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,736.16 or 1.00035145 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0030808 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $244,729.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

