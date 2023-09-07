TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $116.86 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00038548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00026645 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000954 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,794,539,467 coins and its circulating supply is 9,788,875,425 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

