Comparing Entergy (NYSE:ETR) & American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEPPZ)

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Entergy and American Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy 1 3 7 0 2.55 American Electric Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entergy presently has a consensus target price of $113.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.96%. Given Entergy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Entergy is more favorable than American Electric Power.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Entergy pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $3.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Entergy pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Entergy has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

86.5% of Entergy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Entergy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Entergy and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy 10.22% 10.22% 2.22% American Electric Power N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entergy and American Electric Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy $13.76 billion 1.44 $1.10 billion $6.56 14.30 American Electric Power $19.47 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

Entergy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Electric Power.

Summary

Entergy beats American Electric Power on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants; and ownership of interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers, as well as provides services to other nuclear power plant owners. It generates electricity through gas, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company's power plants have approximately 24,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, which include 5,000 MW of nuclear power. It delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, renewable, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

