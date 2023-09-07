Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ) vs. Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Financial Contrast

Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ – Get Free Report) and Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Argos Therapeutics and Summit Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Argos Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Summit Therapeutics N/A -59.88% -23.42%

Risk and Volatility

Argos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Therapeutics has a beta of -0.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

5.0% of Summit Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Argos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.7% of Summit Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Argos Therapeutics and Summit Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argos Therapeutics $1.90 million 0.30 -$40.57 million N/A N/A Summit Therapeutics $700,000.00 1,554.83 -$78.78 million ($1.66) -0.94

Argos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Argos Therapeutics and Summit Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Argos Therapeutics beats Summit Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Argos Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in North America. The company develops immunotherapies based on its proprietary technology platform, Arcelis. Its product candidates include rocapuldencel-T, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The company also develops AGS-004, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus. The company was formerly known as Merix Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Argos Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2004. Argos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Durham, North Carolina. On November 30, 2018, Argos Therapeutics, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Akeso, Inc. for research and develop Ivonescimab (AK112) and SMT112, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Argos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.