Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.56 Million

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a market cap of $25.56 million and $81,146.16 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00004655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share was first traded on April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,342,633 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

