MAGIC Price Reaches $0.50 on Exchanges (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAGIC has a total market cap of $117.58 million and $16.75 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,383,957 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

