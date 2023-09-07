Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes $10.13 Million Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,132,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,127,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.53% of BigCommerce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 80.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 85,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 287,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,068,118.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $273,631.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $209,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 134,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,420.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 287,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,068,118.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,631.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,598 shares of company stock worth $3,458,014 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.83.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.34 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 163.40%. Analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIGC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.32.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

