Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $9.23 Million in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 64,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,941,000 after acquiring an additional 87,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,248,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,036,000 after purchasing an additional 51,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,540,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 898 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $147,658.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.71, for a total transaction of $503,721.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,947.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 898 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $147,658.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,000.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,128 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $167.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.71 and a 12-month high of $178.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.43.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

