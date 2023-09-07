Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Sterling Check worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 1,684.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 522.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on STER. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sterling Check from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Check from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 10,000 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Adrian M. Jones sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,155,486 shares of company stock worth $119,138,551. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STER opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 677.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Sterling Check Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.06 million. Sterling Check had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 0.34%. Analysts forecast that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

