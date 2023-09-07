Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 9,620 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,977 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after buying an additional 30,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,893,715,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,108,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after buying an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $101.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $176.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.24. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

