Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 2,726 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 57.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.64) to GBX 1,050 ($13.26) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.79) to GBX 1,280 ($16.17) in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NGG opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $74.48.

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.