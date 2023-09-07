Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $62.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average is $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 1,025.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

