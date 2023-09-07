Norinchukin Bank The Invests $531,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,920,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,486,000 after buying an additional 390,323 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 692,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,873,000 after buying an additional 331,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,856,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AXON opened at $213.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.31 and a 52-week high of $229.95. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.12, for a total transaction of $4,422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,076 shares in the company, valued at $46,556,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total transaction of $5,191,107.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,185,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 22,900 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.12, for a total value of $4,422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,556,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,265 shares of company stock worth $9,905,331 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

