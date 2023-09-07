Norinchukin Bank The Has $546,000 Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in EQT were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of EQT by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,025 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. EQT Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. EQT’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.