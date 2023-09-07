M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Trading Down 7.5%

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $91.93 and last traded at $93.24. Approximately 107,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 318,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MHO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

M/I Homes Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.80 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 11.38%. Research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $143,264.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,831,246.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 129,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. III Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 56,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

See Also

