JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Trading Down 7%

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) shares were down 7% during trading on Tuesday. The stock traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.12. Approximately 69,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 491,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.38.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 23.29%. JELD-WEN's quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

