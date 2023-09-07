XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $75.68 and last traded at $77.30. Approximately 64,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 137,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

XPEL Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.91.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.47 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at XPEL

In other news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $668,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,320,071.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barry Wood sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $48,270.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $668,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,320,071.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,021. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of XPEL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,425,000 after buying an additional 1,454,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,921,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after purchasing an additional 411,462 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in XPEL by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 538,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 340,773 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in XPEL by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,796,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,545,000 after buying an additional 311,957 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

