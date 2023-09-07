Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading Down 6.4%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.95. 268,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,051,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $599.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 29,302 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $121,017.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,772.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.