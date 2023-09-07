Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $116.05 and last traded at $117.50. 44,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 69,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOV

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.25 and its 200 day moving average is $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.50.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,079,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,525 shares in the company, valued at $7,079,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 7,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $708,109.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,733.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,454. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.