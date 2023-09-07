CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading Down 14.3%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 217,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 162,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and the Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

