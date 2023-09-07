G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to $2.03-$2.13 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GIII opened at $19.30 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $882.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $606.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $222,659.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $634,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $222,659.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $814,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,782. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

