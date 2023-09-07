Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.91-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $59.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.83 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.32%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 18.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

