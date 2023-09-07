Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.91-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Korn Ferry Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $59.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.83 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.32%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Korn Ferry Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.67.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Korn Ferry
Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 18.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Korn Ferry
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
