E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Trading Down 6.2%

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 155,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 295,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSP. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on E.W. Scripps in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $582.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other E.W. Scripps news, insider Kate O’brian sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $48,559.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

