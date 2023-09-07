Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.21 billion.

Xylem Trading Up 0.1 %

XYL opened at $97.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.92 and a 200 day moving average of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised Xylem from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. 888 reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Xylem by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Xylem by 2,105.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

