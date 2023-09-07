Conflux (CFX) Market Cap Reaches $409.42 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Conflux has a total market cap of $409.42 million and approximately $25.79 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25,727.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00244990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.66 or 0.00744956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00014574 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.67 or 0.00554566 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00059891 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00117702 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,260,850,315 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,260,776,710.340915 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.1267248 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $29,115,352.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

