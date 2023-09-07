Polymesh Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.99 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $55.12 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges.
Polymesh Token Profile
Polymesh’s total supply is 849,604,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Polymesh
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymesh using one of the exchanges listed above.
