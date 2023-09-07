Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL) Insider David Koczkar Purchases 128,726 Shares of Stock

Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL – Get Free Report) insider David Koczkar bought 128,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.63 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of A$467,275.38 ($301,467.99).

Medibank Private Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Get Medibank Private alerts:

Medibank Private Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Medibank Private Limited provides private health insurance and health services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment provides private health insurance products, including hospital cover that offers members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which provides members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Medibank Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medibank Private and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.