Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,910,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 1,636,578 shares.The stock last traded at $2.11 and had previously closed at $1.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 172.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 21,218.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

